Look: Sheikh Hamdan shares playful moment with son in new adorable photograph

Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, takes to Instagram regularly to share moments from his daily life.
The popular royal has a following of over 16 million people on the social media application. Recently, he took to the platform to share a playful moment while spending time with his son, baby Mohammed.
In the adorable photograph, baby Mohammed can be seen playing with his father's hair, as the Crown Prince bends down towards his son. Take a look at the adorable image he shared on Friday:
Dressed in white, the infant was seen laying flat next to a soft toy as he shared the loving moment with his father.
The little royal's first-ever image was shared by the Crown Prince back in March. He captioned the touching images of Sheikh Mohammed and his grandchild with a simple, "May Allah protect them".
In another photograph posted yesterday, the father-of-three is seen carrying his son, in a shot taken from behind the both of them.
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, born on February 25 this year to father Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, follows his older siblings, twins Sheikha and Rashid, who were born on May 20, 2021.
