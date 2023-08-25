Look: Sheikh Hamdan shares glimpses of his Yorkshire hunting trip

Photo: faz3/Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared several pictures from his recent hunting trip to Yorkshire. In the photos shared on Instagram, the Crown Prince can be seen in the midst of a shooting expedition.

The Crown Prince, dressed for a cloudy day in Yorkshire, is standing in a picturesque lavender field with his hunting group. The photos were shared on Wednesday.

The images in the carousel not only feature the Crown Prince in action, taking aim and managing the rifle, but also interacting with the rest of the group.

In one of the pictures, we get a glimpse of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum holding hands with his two-year-old twins, Rashid and Sheikha. The three have their faces away from the camera, admiring the beautiful scenery.

The Crown Prince kept the caption simple and just wrote “#Yorkshire”.

This was followed by more images of the Crown Prince and the hunting group. The pics, in black-and-white, feature the group smiling at the camera.

Yorkshire appears to be one of the favoured hunting spots by members of the UAE royal family. Last year too, the Crown Prince was in Yorkshire during the summer and posted images from a similar hunting expedition, which was also graced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In the caption, the Crown Prince wrote, “#Yorkshire #family #friends.”

Before this, a video of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s heart-warming interaction with a woman in London had gone viral on social media. In the bustling streets of London, the Crown Prince found himself face-to-face with a young lady named Mizneh.

The lady was so moved by the encounter that she could barely smile for a photo that she requested. In a heartwarming gesture, the Crown Prince asked the cameraperson not to worry and promised that the woman, who was half-sobbing, would smile "now". He then gently encouraged her to smile while he finished counting to three. She soon smiles and the picture is clicked. You can watch the video here.

