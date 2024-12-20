Look: Sharjah's wheat festival showcases farmers' produce, celebrates local culture

KT photos: Shihab

The first edition of the Wheat Festival, organised by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, officially launched on Thursday at the Wheat Farm in Mleiha.The festival opened its doors at 5pm, featuring numerous participating cafes and productive families showcasing their food and other products. Additionally, live musical performances added to the vibrant atmosphere.

Running until February 27, the festival features a variety of recreational and cultural activities aimed at all age groups.

Key highlights include a weekly farmers' market that showcases local produce and provides a platform for productive families and farmers to sell their goods directly to visitors.

The festival is open for visits throughout the week, with free entry for various audience categories. Visitors can attend from Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 10pm, and during the weekend from Friday to Sunday, from 4pm to 11pm.

Diverse and exciting activities

The festival includes a wide range of entertainment and educational activities suitable for all age groups. Attendees can expect live demonstrations of harvesting and grinding processes, along with multiple sales outlets for local wheat products.

Interactive workshops on sustainable agriculture are also part of the programme, aimed at educating visitors about farming practices.

Supporting services and facilities

The organising committee of the festival has ensured the provision of comprehensive logistical services to guarantee the comfort and safety of participants and visitors.

Dr. Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, stated, “The festival aims to promote sustainability and quality of life in Sharjah, while also supporting the agricultural sector through various initiatives and programmes.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, initiated the Wheat Farm project, which spans 1,900 hectares.

This initiative aims to enhance food security by providing high-quality organic wheat, free from pesticides and harmful substances, while boasting some of the highest protein levels globally. The Wheat Farm, established in 2022, is a vital project to meet the food needs of Sharjah’s population, ensuring the necessary quantities to cover the needs of cities and areas within the emirate. The first phase of the project covers an area of 400 hectares. With its focus on community engagement and agricultural sustainability, the Wheat Festival promises to be a significant event for Sharjah, celebrating local culture and fostering a sense of togetherness among residents and visitors alike. ALSO READ: UAE launches first lab to create new wheat varieties; 'Sharjah 1' to have 19% protein content