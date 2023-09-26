UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Sharjah Ruler arrives in Muscat on official two-day visit to Oman

The Ruler was received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE embassy in the Sultanate of Oman

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 12:47 PM

Sharjah's Ruler arrived on an official visit to Oman on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived Tuesday morning, in the Omani capital, Muscat, on a two-day official visit.

Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam

Upon his arrival at the Private Royal Airport, His Highness was received by Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information, who warmly welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah and his accompanying delegation.

The Ruler was also received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE embassy in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture, and Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE