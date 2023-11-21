Look: Second flight of injured Palestinians lands in Abu Dhabi

Photos: Shihab/Khaleej Times

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 8:16 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM

The second batch of Palestinian children injured in the war raging on in Gaza has landed in the UAE for treatment at Emirati hospitals. Khaleej Times was part of the mission that saw a flight from Abu Dhabi land at Al Arish international airport in Egypt, evacuate the children and return to Abu Dhabi in less than 15 hours. The children sustained war injuries ranging from fractures to burns, some are suffering from cancer.

More than 50 passengers, including medical volunteers and cabin crew, touched down at Al Arish at 5.45pm local time (7.45pm, UAE time). Once the patients were transported in ambulances onto the tarmac, medical volunteers alighted and checked the status of each person.

After the patients were checked and stabilized, they were loaded onto the plane – a procedure that required patience and precision and took over 5 hours.

Earlier this month, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued an urgent directive to provide medical treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children from the Gaza Strip. The UAE also offered to treat 1,000 cancer patients in its hospitals after the healthcare system in the city collapsed amid continued bombing by Israel.

Group of medics from the UAE to transport a second batch of patients injured in Gaza from El Arish in Egypt to the UAE.

Dream comes true

Palestinian resident Mohammed had always dreamt of coming to the UAE. On Tuesday his dream came true as he touched down in Abu Dhabi, albeit as a bystander for his cousin who suffered from a spinal injury in the bombardment of Gaza by Israel.

Mohammed and his cousin Mohammed Anwar were the last few surviving members of his family. “Our parents wanted us to come here together,” he said. “They wanted us to be safe and away from the war.”

Getting into a plane for the first time, Mohammed was excited and was able to forget the war plaguing his home country for a few minutes. The accompanying medical staff showed him how to use the entertainment system. However, he was more interested in gazing out of the window. As the aircraft approached landing, he pulled out his phone and tried to capture the beauty of Abu Dhabi. “This country looks so pretty,” he exclaimed, several times.

However, on speaking about his family, his eyes welled up. “I don’t know if I will ever be able to see them again,” he said.

The boys had evacuated from southern Gaza as per Israeli warnings and were living in the northern part with their uncle when a bombing destroyed their neighbour’s house. A wall of their neighbour’s home collapsed and fell on Anwar, severely injuring his back. He had to be transported horizontally and will soon undergo surgery in the UAE.

Transportation challenges

A group of volunteers worked around the clock to ensure that the patients were transported as smoothly as possible. When the stretchers available in Egypt did not reach up to the crane lift provided by Etihad airways, volunteers gathered around, and one swift motion lifted it on the crane.

Thereafter, the crane was slowly raised to the aircraft where the patients were transferred into special medical areas where some of them cried in pain. Medics did their best to reduce the pain by not only giving painkillers but also cracking jokes with the children and distracting them.

According to officials, there will be more flights transporting injured Gazan children to the UAE in future.

Here are some pictures from the emotional journey:

ALSO READ: