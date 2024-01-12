Look: New Sharjah mosque with lanterns, carvings takes worshippers back in time

Each artist will be presenting their own unique stories embodying the spirit of Dubai through a fusion of tradition and contemporary artistry
The United Arab Emirates is known for its spectacular, grand mosques with detailed architecture. However, this new mosque in Sharjah is a cut above the rest, bringing back the simplicity of an era bygone.
The Sultan Bin Abdullah Bin Majid Al Owais Mosque, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah on January 10 this year, is a stunning marvel.
Bringing the past to the present, every miniscule detail of the beautiful mosque reflects an ancient time.
Ceiling crafted from wooden logs, date palm fronds
The ceiling is constructed from wooden logs and pieces of fronds of date palms, polished to offer a vivid and vibrant appearance, reminiscent of ancient craftsmanship.
Old lanterns Illuminate space
Old lanterns hang in various locations, both inside and outside the mosque, creating a perfect blend of colors and illumination that echoes the charming past.
Veranda: A space for relaxation, learning
A special empty space is designed just outside the main prayer area, reminding of a time when people would gather to relax, share Islamic values, and impart knowledge, including Quran teachings.
Walls made of mud, limestone, coral stones
The walls are constructed with hardened mud, limestones, and beautiful coral stones. From the outside, the arrangement of stones forms a uniform structure, while inside, the walls are plastered with mud and painted with rugged paint, showcasing detailed structural planning.
Shelves carved within the walls
Special shelves carved within the walls serve the purpose of keeping the Quran and other books, seamlessly blending functionality with the ancient aesthetic.
Floors adorned with soft carpets
Soft carpets on the floor provide comfort, yet their appearance resembles the hardened clay floors of ancient times.
Perfectly carved doors, windows for an ancient look
Doors, windows, railings, and stair supports are all perfectly carved out of rigid wood, giving the mosque an authentic ancient appearance.
Toilet, ablution area
In line with the traditions of the past, the toilet is constructed a bit away from the main prayer area. However, the ablution area is within the mosque premises and is also designed to reflect an ancient aesthetic, from the taps to the seating.
This mosque is located on Al Heera Street in Sharjah. Worshippers can step back in time and experience the serenity of the architecture of an ancient mosque.
ALSO READ:
Each artist will be presenting their own unique stories embodying the spirit of Dubai through a fusion of tradition and contemporary artistry
Omar, who has a Master's degree in international trade law, has a social tagline: 'Simply learn about the law'
The Emirates was also the biggest climber on the Index over the past decade, adding an impressive 106 destinations to its visa-on-arrival list since 2014
There is no benefit in gaining millions of followers when you will lose yourselves, said the satirist while addressing content creators at 1 Billion Followers Summit 2024
Munir Karim says his journeys have been a rich source of cultural insights, teaching him humility, appreciation for humanity
Rowdah Al Mehrizi and her husband Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ali will be transferred to a hospital in Munich, Germany for further treatment
Every time I record a video, I wonder if I will be martyred before I post it, Plestia said in a video message addressing the 1 Billion Followers Summit
Khaby Lame's wordless reaction videos to so-called life hacks have made him the most popular TikToker