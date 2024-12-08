Look: Meet 8-year-old girl with 11 medals in karate and kickboxing

At just 8 years old, Meera Alfadhli has accomplished more than what many dream of in a lifetime. Winning 9 gold medals in karate championships, 1 silver and another medal in kickboxing, she has established herself as a symbol of dedication and hard work.

Meera's journey began at age 3 when she took up horseback riding and won first place in dressage during her first competition. By the age of 5, she competed in her first karate competition. At 6, she began collecting medals across both karate and kickboxing. At 7, Meera earned her junior black belt, and today, she proudly boasts nine gold medals in karate and two wins in kickboxing championships, solidifying her status as a rising star.

Her most significant achievement was winning her first international karate competition in Oman on December 2, 2022, on UAE National Day, when she proudly raised the UAE flag and took first place.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winning her first international competition in Oman

The young athlete said: "I love it when my mom captures all the memories of going to competitions with me and my friends." Meera also won various UAE competitions, including the UAE Karate Federation Championship 2022, the Dubai Budokan Cup 2023 and 2024, and the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation 2024.

Meera, with instructor, winning her junior black belt

Modelling career

Meera's journey goes beyond sports; she has also built a successful modelling career. By age 8, she had appeared in over 85 advertising campaigns, starting at just 5 years old. Meera has worked with renowned brands such as Etisalat, Home Centre, and Harvey Nichols. Notably, she participated in a campaign celebrating Emirati women's excellence for Emirati Women’s Day, where she was recognised as an Emirati karate champion. She also often collaborates with her brother Marwan, adding a personal touch and a unique family dynamic to her projects.

Meera and her brother with their instructor

Recently, Meera has ventured into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is preparing for her first competition in early 2025. Additionally, she does roller skating, horse-riding, and swimming with professional coaches on weekends as a hobby. Despite her busy schedule, Meera also consistently excels academically, achieving high grades.

Meera's daily routine showcases discipline and commitment. She wakes up at 6am and reviews her school lessons before school, which runs from 7.40am to 2.40pm. In the afternoons, she devotes time to sports practice from 4pm to 7.30pm, training in kickboxing and Jiu-Jitsu on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and karate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. After practice, she completes her homework, has dinner, and goes to bed early. Meera's training schedule accommodates competitions and photo shoots, with weekends dedicated to additional training in skating, horse riding, and swimming with professional coaches. Saturdays are reserved for family time and relaxation. "I will always support my daughter’s wants and needs," her mother stated, highlighting Meera's passion for sports, modelling, and academic excellence. She credits both Base Martial Academy and Rak Academy, her school, for supporting Meera in pursuing her dreams and achieving success. Meera embodies a young achiever's dedication, discipline, and spirit. She said: "If you don't see yourself as a winner, you can't perform as a winner." She plans to keep winning championships and one day sees herself reaching the Olympics. ALSO READ: 'Overwhelmed but proud': Meet 17-year-old Dubai student who addressed United Nations Meet the UAE women braving challenges of life at sea