Look: Jet as grand prize, pillow fight; how Dubai Shopping Festival was celebrated in 2006

20 December, 2006 - The 11th and 12th combined editions of Dubai Shopping Festival started with great excitement. It celebrated the slogan One World, One Family, One Festival.—KT FILE PHOTO

As the emirate celebrates the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) this year, here is a look back at the time when the 11th and the 12th editions of the event were combined to create one big mega festival with lots of colourful festivities, shopping bargains and the iconic grand prize — a plane.

Damac Properties, a ‘Support Sponsor’ of the event announced their DSF promotions, wherein shoppers could try their luck at winning a brand new Eclipse 500 Jet, worth Dh5.5 million. The real estate company also gave away a Jaguar to every new customer buying a Damac property during the DSF 2006.

3 January, 2007: Visitors are having a blast at the vibrant DSF carnival along Al Seef Road in Bur Dubai, soaking in the lively atmosphere and festive spirit.—KT FILE PHOTO

Speaking to Khaleej Times in 2006, Peter Riddoch, CEO of Damac Properties, said: “We are pleased to announce the largest promotions ever in DSF, worth over Dh87 million. As a ‘Support Sponsor’, we are showcasing the spirit of DSF to the world. It is the largest promotion ever during DSF. We are confident it will further add to the excitement and attraction that DSF enjoys globally.”

20 December, 2006: Sheikh Majid took center stage at the DSF opening celebration, while the Dubai Balloon Festival added a splash of color and excitement at Outlet City, Dubai.—KT FILE PHOTO

The 11th edition, which was supposed to be held in January 2006 was cancelled following the demise of then Dubai ruler Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum on January 4. That is why the 11th and 12th editions were combined in December 2006 to run a 54-day-long festival.

Other prizes

Apart from the plane, there were several other prizes up for grabs at the festival. The Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc) gave away a Nissan car every day during the promotion. One lucky participant also won a luxury apartment at the end of the campaign. A weekly cash prize of Dh10,000 was also given during the festival.

Try your luck at DSF and you could win the ultimate prize – your very own Eclipse 500 Jet.—FILE PHOTO

On buying the tickets worth Dh200, two Lexus cars and a cash prize of Dh100,000 were also up for grabs every day, with additional draws where ticket holders had the opportunity to win more cash prizes. At the time, tickets could only be bought at a special counter at petrol stations and people often had to wait hours in line to get their hands on them.

2 January, 2007: The DSF Carnival Parade and spectacular fireworks display set the perfect festive tone at Al Seef, Dubai.—KT FILE PHOTO

Colourful activities

The Dubai Balloon Festival was the first event for that year’s DSF and 30 hot air balloons took off simultaneously at Outlet City. It was the first time ever that such a festival was held in the region and it showcased 75 colourful balloons from around the world in two locations.

20 December, 2006: The DSF opening celebration lit up the city, while the Dubai Balloon Festival brought colour and wonder to Outlet City, Dubai.—KT FILE PHOTO With two mass flights each day from the Global Village and several on-the-ground activities, the festival which offered free entry to residents and tourists was a big hit. Hakim Al Bannay, President of the Dubai Balloon Festival said: “Visitors have started arriving in large numbers at the Global Village to witness the magnificent spectacle and enjoy the on-the-ground entertainment activities.” Crowds of visitors are flocking to Global Village to experience the stunning entertainment activities.—KTI FILE PHOTO An exciting pillow fight, which saw the participation of over 3000 people, was held in February 2007 at Safa Park as part of the DSF. The ground was littered with pillow fluff as the fighters enthusiastically threw pillows and shouted at one another. Participants had to pay Dh25, an amount that was donated to Foresight, a local non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting blindness caused by a hereditary eye disease. 1 February, 2007: Children are laughing and having a blast at the DSF's World’s Largest Pillow Fight, held at Al Safa Park in Dubai.–KT FILE PHOTO Carnivals and street performances were held across the city at various venues including the Global Village, Madinat Jumeirah, and Al Seef Street. It featured 40 international performers including jugglers, clowns, acrobats, painters, comedians, and musicians. ALSO READ: Outdoor cinema, special menus: Dubai Shopping Festival launches pop-up at Al Marmoom desert Dubai: 7 winners to become millionaires as Dh50-million worth prizes announced at DSF