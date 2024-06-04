Look: Inside Dubai’s strawberry farm in Hatta where you can pluck fruits for as little as Dh15

KT photos: Ruqayya AlQaydi

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 7:54 AM

Despite UAE's scorching summer temperatures that can reach up to 50ºC, a strawberry farm amid the rugged mountains of Hatta is thriving. Utilising modern cultivation methods, from greenhouses to advanced irrigation systems, the fruit grows at this farm all year round.

Offering a unique pick-your-own strawberry experience, entry to the farm is free. A nominal entry price may be introduced later. Visitors can pluck their own strawberries for Dh15-30, depending on its size. However, this rate goes up during peak season.

Watch below, as we give you a look inside the Hatta strawberry farm:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Today, the farm not only produces strawberries but also offers jam and juice, contributing to the local market and fostering a sense of community pride. Future plans include the addition of a café that will serve desserts and products made from the farm's produce, providing an immersive farm-to-table experience.

The farm is currently home to four varieties of strawberries, with approximately 18,000 seedlings thriving under a sophisticated hydroponic system.

The water is pumped to irrigate the plants, after which it returns to the water tank in a cycle without the need for soil, ensuring a continuous cycle of nourishment and saving water.

The farm's greenhouse maintains an optimal temperature, facilitating year-round production despite the challenging summer temperatures. Outdoor seedlings flourish during the winter, significantly boosting production.

How it all began

A visit by Khaleej Times to the Hatta strawberry farm reveals a tale of passion and perseverance, where a simple idea has flourished into a successful local farming venture.

The inception of the farm begins back to a visit Khalfan Humaid Al Mutaiwai made to a European country, where he discovered a small farm run by elderly people selling pick-your-own strawberries and home-made strawberry cakes.

Inspired, Al Mutaiwai shared his dream of cultivating strawberries with his brother, who was initially sceptical due to the hot climate. Undeterred, Al Mutaiwai decided to experiment during the winter.