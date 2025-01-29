Look: India's foreign minister meets UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince

S Jaishankar meets President Sheikh Mohamed. Photos: X/ @DrSJaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the UAE (January 27-29), conveyed the greetings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE President and the two discussed India and UAE's progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Recalled his recent visit to India and discussed further advancement of India-UAE partnership," the post added.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince had attended the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2024 as the chief guest.

S Jaishankar meets the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

India and the UAE have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since they established ties in 1972. The UAE opened its embassy in India in the same year, followed by the opening of the Indian embassy in the UAE in 1973.

On the day, Jaishankar also met Sheikh Hamdan and conveyed an official invitation from PM Modi to him to visit the country in April.

Jaishankar meets Sheikh Hamdan

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, reaffirmed the strong bonds, rooted in historic ties, between the UAE and India, spanning economic, cultural, social and developmental fields.