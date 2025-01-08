Look: How one of UAE’s oldest villages is being transformed into a tourist attraction

The historic house of Abdul Kareem features architecture that emphasises traditional wind towers (barjeel) surrounding a central courtyard.

Among the oldest villages in the United Arab Emirates, Al Jazeera Al Hamra, serves as a living proof of centuries of traditional Emirati architecture. Founded in the 17th century by the Zabb tribe, this historic settlement is rich in heritage and cultural importance.

The name Al Jazeera Al Hamra, which translates to 'Red Island', pays homage to its striking red sands, their hue intensified by the blazing heat of the sun. Now, this remarkable village is undergoing a transformation, evolving from a relic of the past into a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and tourists eager to explore the roots of the UAE.

After the village’s inhabitants left in the 1970s for better opportunities, Al Jazeera Al Hamra remained abandoned until preservation efforts began in 2010 which are ongoing to this day.

Khaleej Times spoke with the Chief Executive Officer of Al Jazeera Al Hamra to find out more about the initiatives carried out by RAK to turn the historical site into the region’s leading heritage attraction.

Masjid Bint Samikh is a notable landmark in Al Jazeera Al Hamra heritage village, named after Aisha Bint Abeed Al Samikh Al Zaabi. She moved to Saudi Arabia after marrying into the ruling family and renovated the mosque in the 1950s, adding a classical minaret influenced by the Al Ahsa region.

Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Al Jazeera Al Hamra, explained that the ruins are intentionally left as they are for a reason. “There will always be houses that will be left in a state of disrepair, because I think that also gives you that flavour of what the site looked like,” he said. Crumbling ruins stand alongside renovated, smooth buildings just meters apart. The souq, which translates to marketplace, was one of the liveliest areas for trading and buying goods. All commerce was concentrated in this area, and no other shops existed on the island.

Griffiths, who was appointed CEO only last month, said that the goal is not rebuilding, but restoring. According to him, “a light touch is what’s best.” This means that people can step back in time and get a grasp of what it was like living on Al Jazeera Al Hamra during the height of the pearling industry in the Gulf.

Some 500 homes dot the 45-hectare village which mostly housed members of the Al Zaab tribe who engaged in pearl diving, trading, date farming, and fishing. The village's buildings, constructed from coral stone and beach rock, have been renovated using the same materials to maintain their authenticity and to be regularly maintained as they easily fall apart, Griffiths noted.

The fort was one of the first buildings to be renovated back in 2016. At the entrance, the fort looms over the entire village, with its majestic, round structure. It was once used as a military base and served as the local Sheikh’s private residence. Now, it hosts performances and events for the public.

The fort which is the round watchtower is the oldest part of the fortification complex for Al Jazeera Al Hamra. The large courtyard served as a sur for gathering during attacks and housed the Sheikh's residence, featuring summer houses with wind catchers and winter houses with madbasa an attached date press.

More recently, the area had a bustling Christmas market during the month of December, and at the end of the month will host its thirteenth edition of the RAK Art Festival that will bring in many artists from around the world to exhibit different art installations.

Summers in the village

Griffiths said that plans are underway to build an indoor museum, which would make the heritage village accessible year-round. Griffiths said that they have access to firsthand accounts of people who settled in the village, including their in video and oral form. These plans are all part of Ras Al Khaimah's initiative to turn Al Jazeera Al Hamra into a thriving and leading heritage site. Because of its location, situated next to hotels and resorts, it is an ideal attraction for people to learn more about RAK's history. Research for restoring Al Hamra Heritage Village started in 2010, with construction starting in 2016. As the first area that developed was the port area, followed by six main courtyard houses in 2017, and then the main merchants' houses from 2018 to 2019. "You wouldn't go to Naples and not visit Pompeii. We want a situation where everyone who comes to RAK will say, well I must go and visit the heritage, that's a must-see, it's a world heritage site, it's a crucial part of the UAE's heritage," Griffiths said. The opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Admission is free for visitors. There are signs that direct you to the Al Hamra heritage village, specifically to the visitor entrance. This area includes designated parking spaces.