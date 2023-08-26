Look: Heat exhaustion prevention campaign concludes in Sharjah

Some squares depict the beauty of the desert, while others convey the nuanced meanings of home, community, family, and future
The heat exhaustion participation campaign by the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) came to a successfully conclusion at Dibba Al-Hisn in the Eastern region. This campaign covered all regions of the emirate of Sharjah.
This initiative was part of an ongoing awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, on June 15 under the slogan ‘Your Safety is Our Priority’.
Dedicated teams from a few entities undertook field visits to workplaces across all regions of Sharjah. The primary objective of these visits was to bolster health awareness among workers at these locations, effectively shedding light on the potential risks tied to prolonged direct exposure to sunlight. The guidance provided during these visits empowered workers with insights on how to proactively prevent heat exhaustion by embracing prudent precautionary measures to counter these risks.
Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, chairman of the LSDA expressed gratitude to both governmental and private entities for their proactive involvement in these campaigns. Their meaningful contributions have undoubtedly led to noteworthy success of the campaign, which has played a pivotal role in the attainment of its outlined goals.
Al Qaseer reiterated the far-reaching impact of such campaigns, underscoring their substantial role in augmenting the quality of life for both workers and employers. These initiatives empower individuals by enhancing their familiarity with safety standards and fostering adherence to laws and regulations designed to safeguard their rights and responsibilities. This includes observance of the ban of work during the intense noon hours.
