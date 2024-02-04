Video: Gold dragons swarm under Burj Khalifa as UAE's Chinese expats celebrate ahead of New Year

The quake took place in Umm Al Quwain at 9.10pm last night
At the foot of the world’s tallest tower — under a cloudy sky — dragons of different sizes and colours danced to rhythmic beats to usher in good fortune, happiness, success and joy for the upcoming Chinese New Year.
The grand parade was held on Saturday at Burj Park ahead of the Chinese New Year on February 10 — the start of the Year of the Dragon, which is considered as the most auspicious sign by the Chinese.
Among the twelve Chinese zodiac signs, the dragon is the only animal that is a mythical creature. It is said to be a combination of positive features of other animals, with characteristics that imbue creativity, immense power and great charisma.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In Chinese tradition, dragons symbolise good fortune, nobility, strength and power. They are also said to be able to control water and the weather. Dragons also don’t breathe fire but clouds — and some for Chinese expats who were present, it was indeed an auspicious cloudy day on Saturday.
The Chinese people believe that they are descendants of the dragon. They came in red, gold and other bright colours as they repeatedly chanted Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! (Happy New Year!) as marching bands rolled in with dragon dance performers, and thousands of people of all ages and nationalities took part in the parade around Burj Park.
The grand Chinese New Year parade was also a celebration of strong UAE-China relations, according to Emirati and Chinese officials who graced the event.
“In the presence of Burj Khalifa, the blue sky, the glistening lake and the green landscape, we are gathered here to also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and the UAE," said Chinese consul-general Li Xuhang.
He said the relationship between the two countries has grown stronger. "Chinese and UAE cultures live in harmony and complement each other. The friendship between the two countries will certainly shine brighter,” he added, noting that the UAE is home to more than 370,000 Chinese expatriates.
Here are some pictures and videos capturing the celebration at Burj Park.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival is usually marked by celebrations stretching to a week or two. Several activities have begun at various malls across Dubai while reunions among family and friends are expected at homes over traditional dishes and symbolic dishes such as dumplings, steamed fish, rice cakes, baos or stuffed buns, noodles and more.
ALSO READ:
The quake took place in Umm Al Quwain at 9.10pm last night
Last year, the Dubai Police women’s team participated for the first-time as the only all-female squad, competing against 55 teams
At the festival, a Philippines-based organisation is demonstrating how discarded plastic bottles can be turned into low-cost light tubes
The authority has advised motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations
More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition of the initiative celebrating philanthropists
asked over 3,100 people about whether UAE firms should allow all women with young children to work from home full-time
The honorees will be recognised during a ceremony at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi on February 5
The authority reminded motorists to abide by the rules and urged parents to monitor their children's activities