Look: From a 100-year-old Ford to vintage fuel pumps; why Sharjah's car festival is a haven for motorheads

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 8:48 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 8:56 PM

It was old charm and wheels galore at the inaugural edition of the Sharjah Classic Cars Festival that kicked off on Friday. With over 300 vehicles of all sizes and shapes lined up outside the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum (SCCM), the event brought together car enthusiasts and families from all over the country.

With free entry, the event that runs until Sunday, February 4, has several entertainment options for families and also hosts talks and workshops for petrol heads. Here are some visuals from the event.

Ford Model T

One of the highlights at the event was this 100-year-old Ford Model T. Produced in 1924, the vehicle is generally regarded as one of the first affordable automobiles that made car travel available to the middle class. The production of the vehicle was stopped in 1927.

Nissan 300zx z31

The Nissan 300zx z31 is a classic sports car and drew several eyeballs at the festival with its sporty look. The first generation of this car was produced from 1983 to 1989. It was called the Fairlady Z.

Children visiting the festival had the opportunity to race across the grounds of the venue in their own little sports car as adults admired the vast variety of classic cars exhibited there.

Volkswagen Beetle

This unique blue Volkswagen Beetle is an open-top, modified version of the original that was first manufactured in 1938. Known for its characteristic shape, the Beetle has been a top choice for car collectors.

Most classic cars have been worked on extensively and requires hundreds of thousands of dirhams to be restored. Some cars have very rare spare parts which could take its owners months to get their hands on.

Porsche 928

The Porsche 928 was first released in 1978 with the performance of a sports car and comforts of a luxury car. Known for its pop up headlights, this car is on display at the fest in this unique pink colour.

Photo: Supplied

In addition to the cars and fun activities, petrol heads can enjoy a range of talks throughout the three day event that will end on Sunday, February 4. On Friday, Qatari rally car driver and champion Mubarak Al Hajri was one of the speakers.

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The SCCM showcases a collection of the world’s rarest cars, some dating back to 1915, with a special exhibition highlighting the oldest metal plates for cars and vintage fuel pumps, presented for the first time.

