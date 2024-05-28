Look: Emiratis, expats explore benefits of Korean flowers over a cup of tea

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:32 PM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 9:29 PM

Did you know that Korean flower teas are good for health and skincare? Nearly 150 Emiratis and expats learned new lessons on the several benefits of South Korean flower teas during an exhibition by the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Blooms in a Cup: Flower Tea’, a free-to-attend event, served as an eye-opener for citizens and residents on the several uses of the wide variety of flowers used in teas, which are now popular for their beauty and health benefits.

“Many Emirati attendees noted the cultural similarities between the UAE and Korea, highlighting their own tradition of sharing tea with friends and family. They expressed great interest in experiencing the unique flavours and health benefits of Korean flower tea,” Ewha Kim, head of media, at the centre, told Khaleej Times.

The highlight of the event was an enchanting floral tea-making demonstration that captivated everyone, Kim noted.

“Attendees were especially intrigued by the lotus flower tea, witnessing first hand its magical transformation as the flower bloomed in water to create a delicious tea.”