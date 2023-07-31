Look: Dubai's 3ft-tall Internet sensation Abdu Rozik meets Sheikh Mohammed in London

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Abdu Rozik is well known among Dubai residents, as he often graces our social media feeds with his viral selfies next to famous personalities. From actors to sportspersons, we've seen them all.
But who would've thought that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, would make a surprise appearance on the 'gram?
In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, the internet personality was seen posing next to the Ruler with a big smile on his face and a thumbs-up sign.
The leader is seen sitting in a restaurant in London, as he puts his hand around Rozik for the photo.
Expressing his gratitude for the UAE, the singer said, "When I first moved to UAE, I never imagined in my life that I would have this moment with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Allhamdulillah for everything and bless the United Arab Emirates and those who support me."
The post gained over 200,000 likes, with netizens flooding the comments section with hearts and wholesome messages praising the duo.
The Dubai Ruler has been spotted around London over the past week, with several photos and videos going viral, including those with his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid and sightings of him walking through Hyde Park, taking pictures with children and visiting a Harrods store.
Abdu Rozik, originally hailing from Tajikistan, rose to fame with his appearance on 'Bigg Boss 15', a show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
