Look: Dubai royal visits 4-year-old cancer patient in hospital ward with gifts

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 2:06 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 11:14 PM

A member of Dubai’s Royal family has paid a personal visit to a four-year-old little patient named Hamdan, who is under treatment for severe acute leukemia at a private hospital in Sharjah.

Hamdan was diagnosed with the disease in March, and his chemotherapy sessions commenced the next month. Amid his challenging treatment, when he was asked what he would want as a gift, the young fighter expressed his desire to meet a member of the Dubai royal family.

The Emirates Red Crescent organisation fulfilled his wish. Sheikh Butti Al Saeed Al Maktoum, representing the Maktoum family, personally visited Hamdan at the hospital. Sheikh Butti presented him with gifts and heartfelt wishes for a healthy future.

While Hamdan is ecstatic, his mother is deeply moved by the kind gesture from the Royal family.

“We were deeply moved by their generosity,” she said.

Recollecting the tumultuous journey of the past months, she noted that the health issue began with a fever. “We rushed him to the hospital, where his paediatric doctor treated him with antibiotics. We were relieved when he was discharged, thinking the fever would subside.”

However, a week later, the fever returned, and this time, it brought with it swelling of the lymph nodes in Hamdan’s neck and a rapidly increasing size of his abdomen.

“It was a nightmare. It was like our world had turned upside down.”

Hamdan was readmitted to the hospital, and the pain in his bones was unbearable. “My heart ached to see him in so much pain. He had always been a healthy and happy child, full of life and laughter," she added.

Simple blood investigations revealed results that left them in shock.

“The abnormal findings hinted at something far more sinister.”

Hamdan was referred to the paediatric haematology and oncology department at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, where a bone marrow aspirate uncovered the devastating truth: acute leukemia. In April, treatment began with extremely aggressive chemotherapy, numerous medications administered intravenously, and an intrathecal lumbar puncture injection for the prophylaxis of his brain and central nervous system.

Dr Nancy Nabil, a specialist in paediatric oncology, praised Hamdan’s courage in facing intensive chemotherapy and described him as a ‘remarkably strong fighter’.

“When Hamdan arrived at our department, it was a critical moment. His diagnosis was shocking, especially for a child so young,” said Dr Nabil, who has been playing a pivotal role in Hamdan's fight against cancer.

Hamdan's journey through consolidation chemotherapy was not without obstacles, including complications with his portacath.

“But he overcame them all with remarkable resilience.”

And when asked for any special gift, instead of requesting toys or presents, he wished to meet Sheikh Hamdan. “His response touched us deeply,” Dr Nabil pointed out.

His room was festively adorned by the hospital staff with balloons and gifts for the special visit. The other patients waiting in the hallway, in awe of the personal visit, were greeted by Sheikh Butti and his entourage.

As Hamdan enters the final phase of his extraordinary journey, facing 18 more months of continuation treatment, his mother noted it has been filled with “unimaginable challenges and unexpected kindness”.

“We hold onto hope, knowing that our love and the support of our community will guide us through.”

Dr Nabil added: “Hamdan’s resilience serves as an inspiration to us all. His story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.”

