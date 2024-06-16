Look: Dubai Police unveils the beast, Tesla Cybertruck joins supercar fleet

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 1:34 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 1:50 PM

When it comes to ambition, Dubai is unparalleled—what it wants, it gets!

Back in November 2019, Dubai Police hinted that Tesla's new Cybertruck may be used to patrol the city's streets. They posted a photo of Cybertruck, complete with the badge and the green and white colourway.

Fast forward to 2024, a Tesla Cybertruck, in striking green and white livery, is set to join the ranks of the Dubai Police fleet. The Dubai Police General Command has unveiled this cutting-edge addition to its luxury patrol fleet, highlighting the city's move towards advanced law enforcement technology.

The force showcased the sleek electric truck on social media with its unique plate number 5 on display. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also seen closely following the futuristic vehicle.

Dubai Police's supercar fleet is renowned for its impressive collection of high-performance vehicles. The fleet includes some of the world's most luxurious and fastest cars, including the Lamborghini Aventador, Audi R8 Coupé V10, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren MP4-12C, Aston Martin One-77, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S, Maserati GranTurismo, Bugatti Veyron, Toyota 2021 GR Supra, and more.

Cybertruck design

The Cybertruck has a distinctive, angular design made from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel. This gives it a unique, futuristic look and provides exceptional durability and protection against dents and corrosion.

Tesla uses armoured glass for the Cybertruck, known as Tesla Armour Glass, which is designed to be highly durable and resistant to impacts.

Tesla claims the Cybertruck can tow up to 11,000 pounds and has an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles. Hooked up to a Tesla Supercharger, the EV truck can supposedly add between 128 and 136 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Price

Tesla's truck is available in three versions to pre-order on the company’s website. Here’s what you can expect to pay for each version of the Tesla Cybertruck in 2024.

Rear-wheel drive: Estimated $57,390 All-wheel drive: Estimated $76,390 Cyberbeast: Estimated $96,390

Performance

There are three main versions of the Cybertruck, each with different ranges and capabilities:

Single Motor RWD: This base model features a single motor with rear-wheel drive, offering a range of over 250 miles on a single charge and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds.