Look: Dubai planted 500 trees every day last year, greened 234 hectares

The Dubai Municipality planted more than 185,000 trees in the city last year — an average of 500 every day. With this, the authority boosted the city’s green spaces by 234 hectares — up from 170 hectares in 2022.

The trees came up at 210 sites including nature reserves, roads and parks. Local varieties included Ghaf, Sidr, Sumar, Neem, Olive, Samorova palm, Indian jasmine, and palm trees. Among the trees renowned for their rich green foliage were Washingtonia, Bismarckia, Pseudobombax, Poinciana, Bougainvillea, Acacia farnesiana, and Darsina.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of the Dubai Municipality, said: “Green Dubai is one of the key components of the municipality’s strategic efforts towards sustainability. By safeguarding and optimising the use of natural resources and elements as well as substantially lowering carbon emissions in the Emirate, this initiative seeks to have a positive effect on the environment."

“The initiative significantly contributes to creating and enhancing green spaces for leisure, relaxation, and connecting with nature. Furthermore, it has also improved the cultural and aesthetic appeal of Dubai, ensuring environmental preservation for future generations.”

