Look: Dubai boat show showcases luxury yachts worth over Dh2.5 billion

The docks and piers of Dubai Harbour were alive with sailing enthusiasts, boating operators, and industry experts as this year’s Dubai International Boat Show commenced on Wednesday. It welcomed the most distinguished superyacht brands globally, unveiling their new vessels, with a combined value exceeding Dh2.5 billion.

The nautical show, taking place from February 28 to March 3, displays an extensive array of international marine attractions from over 1,000 different brands, and more than 200 boats from globally acclaimed shipyards.

Conversations regarding sustainable practices, technological progress, and the changing preferences of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) yielded valuable insights in alignment with Dubai's 2030 Vision for Sustainability.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief portfolio management officer, Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, said, “We celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Dubai Boat Show. We are continuing to grow this show. Our industry and the marina continue to grow at a rapid pace. We have the region’s largest marina here. We continue to change the format year-on-year to accommodate the growth and to ensure that we are giving all exhibitors the best experience possible. We have 200 additional boats just for the boat show. This is the busiest we have ever been. It’s a great signal for the leisure boating industry.”

The event, coordinated by Dubai World Trade Centre, witnesses the participation of at least 46 boat launches and exhibitors representing 55 countries.

According to WAM, the Middle East presently hosts over 12 percent of the global superyacht fleet, and the market is anticipated to increase in worth from $306 million in 2022 to $481 million by 2028

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice-President, Dubai World Trade Centre explains that such events reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading destination globally.

She said, “We look at the pace of development and growth in Dubai and the region here. It’s unstoppable. It is making great progress just the way any young nation or city should be. It is a city that is a world-class destination. The epicentre of economic activity is shifting, and this is the new world. If you’re not here, then you’re not part of what’s happening next in the world. We know this by judging the economic activities, the infrastructure projects, the flow of inward tourism and investments coming into the region.”

Meanwhile, the industry stakeholders remained committed to actively contributing to shaping a more responsible and innovative future for the yachting sector.

Pure Yachts

Pure Yachts stood out as a prominent provider of superyacht refits with a commitment to achieving NET Zero by 2030. Their innovative concepts involve spaces devoid of traditional windows, opting for screens instead. While some seasoned captains express reluctance to operate in windowless environments, younger captains view it as the ultimate gaming console. Drawing inspiration from submarines, which have embraced this design for years PURE seeks to revolutionize the yacht industry.

It was highlighted that the launch of Project Dune in September 2023 signified a strategic move towards fuel flexibility. Numerous boats contribute to the realization of their net-zero ambition. In the current year, the company is set to unveil a groundbreaking 118-meter vessel powered by hydrogen, marking the first yacht of its size category to operate on the next generation of fuels.

Gulf Craft

Emirati-based yacht and boat builder Gulf Craft featured two recent triumphs – the award-winning Majesty 111 and the Nomad 101. The Majesty 111 is the latest from the Majesty series measuring 110'9" (33.8m) in length, with 230 GT of interior volume, and with six staterooms, accommodating up to 12 guests. Visitors can explore a selection of vessels from the brand, including Oryx, Silvercraft, and Silvercat.

The company also announced the establishment of the Gulf Craft Group, marking a strategic leap toward consolidating its global leadership position in the maritime industry. The move is aimed at propelling international expansion efforts into key markets. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman.

Sunreef

Sunreef made the Dubai premiere of the 80 Sunreef Power Eco the world’s most advanced electric motor yacht. This luxurious catamaran incorporates cutting-edge green technology to achieve unparalleled levels of sustainability and energy efficiency.

The Sunreef 80 Eco stands out as a luxurious green yacht powered entirely by electricity. It boasts a groundbreaking composite-integrated solar power system, incorporating solar cells into the hulls, superstructure, bimini, and mast of the catamaran.

The 60 Sunreef Power is a versatile and modern motor yacht offering extreme comfort, seaworthiness, and complete freedom for customization. Boasting vast living spaces including a superyacht flybridge and a large main saloon with panoramic glazing.

Azimut

Azimut revealed the S7, the sport yacht with a green soul in Dubai for the first time. The latest addition to the S Series, the S7 is a high-style motor yacht with a sporty and sustainable soul. With exterior design by Alberto Mancini and interiors by the Azimut|Benetti Group’s creative boutique Yachtique, S7 embodies the brand’s revolutionary eco-sport philosophy. Combining a triple Volvo IPS engine configuration with a high-efficiency hull and the extensive use of carbon fiber, this yacht delivers maximum performance while qualifying for Azimut’s family of Low Emission Yachts, ensuring a reduction in both fuel consumption and emissions of between 20 and 30 per cent compared to shaft line boats of the same weight and size with a traditional hard-chine hull. They are also exhibiting Fly 53 and Fly 68 from the iconic Fly Series, Grande 27M and S6.

Althaus Yachts

In the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of expedition vessels under construction, due to the demands to build something out of the ordinary. Some key technical features of these expedition vessels that serve as standards to ensure exploring remote places is safe, easy, and enjoyable. Arguably one of the most important factors of such vessels is the fuel autonomy and the related cruising speed. The yacht needs to have a sufficient range, as well as great storage, to ensure guests can travel for long periods without restocking or refueling. From a design perspective, explorer yachts follow some precise design requirements, such as an ice-classed hull to visit polar regions optimized seakeeping, innovative emissions control, great storage, and so on. Among the hot deliveries of the year, are 75m Damen Wingman and 107m Lürssen Project Icecap.

