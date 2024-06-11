Look: Dubai airport comes alive with striking wildlife photos

KT Photos: Shihab

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 6:10 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:23 PM

Passengers passing through Dubai International (DXB) airport should take time to view a stunning exhibition that highlights the urgent need to protect our planet.

The vibrant passageway between concourses B and C has been transformed into a black-and-white canvas showcasing wildlife beauty and diversity, taken by nature photographer, Chris Fallows.

Fallows' images – often captured in extreme conditions – offer an original and compelling artistic perspective on biodiversity and security challenges worldwide.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The exhibition is a visual journey told through two powerful lenses — 'The 11th Hour' and 'Moments in Time'.

'The 11th Hour' captures the beauty and fragility of endangered species. It features awe-inspiring shots like great white sharks' majestic flight and the poignant presence of Africa's last tuskers.

'Moments in Time' showcases planet biodiversity through memorable moments in Fallows' career.

South African photographer Chris Fallows has worked with wildlife his whole life.

"The last 30 years as a wildlife photographer, I had so many incredible experiences to tell the essence of these incredible creatures' stories," he told Khaleej Times.

His goal was to raise awareness about wild animals and their role in our planet's system. By displaying his photographs at the Dubai airport, he aimed to convey a message.

"They have as much right to live on the planet as we do, and they play an integral part in our planet's health. We need to do everything for our well-being and theirs to keep them healthy and maintain our planet's balance," he said.

In one of the photographs, Chris described the process of capturing the image he titled "Warrior," which is a portrait of a wild lion.

Chris Fallows, joined by Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, and Neel Shukla, Art Director and Founder of Four Seasons Ramesh Gallery.

He recounted, "I remember getting to the point where I was no more than 10 metres away from him on the ground. I was mesmerized by the gaze of this magnificent animal as he played in the grass around me. It was a truly remarkable privilege to be in the presence of the greatest king of the Animal Kingdom of Africa."

Combatting illegal wildlife trade

Displaying the pictures in the gateway of Dubai shows support for its message of preserving wildlife.

"Dubai Airports is a signatory of The Buckingham Palace Declaration and a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce," said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. "We're dedicated to supporting global efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and ensure a safer future for the earth's wildlife and biodiversity. This stunning exhibition reaffirms Dubai Airports' commitment to conservation and sustainability."