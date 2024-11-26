Look: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Bahrain for official visit

Photos: WAM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Manama on Tuesday on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He was received at Bahrain International Airport by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the visit, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will engage in discussions with Crown Prince of Bahrain, focusing on the historic ties and avenues of cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions will emphasise joint efforts in key sectors, including economic, investment, and developmental fields, as well as other vital areas that support the shared vision of fostering prosperity and progress for their peoples while contributing to peace and stability in the region.