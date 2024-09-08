Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in India; set to meet PM Modi tomorrow

Photos: AD Media Office

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 5:27 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on his first official visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, received the Crown Prince upon his arrival.

He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome after he landed in the country's capital.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"A new milestone in a historic relationship. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Warmly received by Piyush Goyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome," MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

In the pictures shared by Jaiswal, Piyush Goyal can be seen greeting Sheikh Khaled, and the former receiving a ceremonial welcome.

The Ruler is on an official India visit from September 9-10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On September 9, the Crown Prince will meet PM Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a business forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.