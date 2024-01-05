Look: 8th group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients arrive in UAE

Photos: Wam

The eighth group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Friday in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, the plane landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 28 Palestinians in the most urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 35 members of their families.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) accompanied the plane and spoke with the Palestinian families upon their arrival. They hailed the UAE's "unique model" in responding to the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, highlighting the country's comprehensive initiatives in providing both humanitarian and medical assistance to alleviate their suffering.

They expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for this humanitarian initiative. The UAE's hospitals provide the highest levels of healthcare for the injured and cancer patients, in embodiment of the directives of the country's wise leadership.

Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has been a steadfast supporter of Gaza, launching Operation "Gallant Knight 3" in November 2023, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The United Arab Emirates has strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis through the continuous flow of food, humanitarian, and emergency medical assistance to the Palestinian people.

The country established a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza, where over 100 major and critical surgeries have been performed.

According to the statistics of "Gallant Knight 3" operation, until Thursday, 4th January, the UAE's hospitals have received 395 cases of Palestinian children and cancer patients, while the total number of cases received at the UAE field hospital in Gaza reached 1,098 cases.

The UAE also launched six desalination plants in the Rafah, Egypt, to address the dire water infrastructure situation in Gaza and ensure the Palestinian people's access to safe drinking water. The plants work to desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, and pump them through pipes that extend into Gaza.

The competent authorities in the UAE implemented the 'Tarahum - for Gaza', a campaign to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in the Gaza Strip to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women, and the elderly.

In continuation of these initiatives, the United Arab Emirates University has welcomed 33 students from the Gaza Strip to study at the expense of the UAE.

These initiatives exemplify the UAE's long-standing dedication to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating their hardships, and fostering solidarity and cooperation through impactful humanitarian efforts.

