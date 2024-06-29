Look: 4 new UAE mosques at each corner of famous square wow residents

Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
Sharjah has built four new mosques at one junction, featuring traditional Islamic designs and presenting a truly Arab cultural and Islamic look to the city.
The mosques are nestled between the residential towers and surrounding the famous square – earlier known as Al Khan Bridge.
Located at one of the key squares on Sharjah-Dubai Road that connect the emirate’s industrial area with Jamal Abdul Nasir Street, Al Wahda Street, Al Khan and Al Nahda, each of them has a total land area of 400 square metres and can accommodate 1,300 worshippers – both male and female.
Interestingly, all four mosques feature similar designs and structures such as 60-metre high minarets and four domes, giving an amazing aerial view to the residents, shutterbugs and onlookers.
They have been named after Islam’s four caliphs Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Omar bin Al Khattab, Othman bin Affan and Ali bin Abi Talib.
Sharjah promotes Arab and Islamic heritages at local and international levels to attract more tourists. The emirate is already home to some of the most beautiful mosques in the country such as Al Noor Mosque on the Buhairah Corniche and Sharjah Mosque on Kalba Road.
Residents in the neighbourhoods welcomed the initiative as the mosques would serve thousands of worshippers, especially during the summer and the holy month of Ramadan when mosques are teeming with worshippers.
“This intersection is very vital, surrounded by large residential towers, and there was a need for mosques in this area. Not just residents, these mosques will also cater to motorists who are driving towards Dubai and Ajman on this busy corridor,” said Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Ajman who frequently travels on this road.
Salman Ahmed, a resident of Al Khan, thanked the Sharjah government. “I had to walk for quite some time to reach the nearest mosque. But now it’s just a few minutes away from my home. I have also seen many people taking photos of all the mosques because they truly make a beautiful background,” he said.
