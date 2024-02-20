Look: 22-year-old Dubai resident jogs to Saudi to perform Umrah, watch Ronaldo’s game

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 2:44 PM

Yousef Hussein, a 22-year-old Palestinian-Canadian residing in Dubai, recently completed a 9-day-long journey on foot, covering over 450 kilometres from the last exit in Dubai to the UAE-Saudi, Ghuwaifat border. What makes his expedition more remarkable is the purpose behind it — to perform Umrah and witness Ronaldo's football match in Riyadh.

After finishing the run to the border, Yousef, with his dad, brother, and friend, completed the rest of his journey by car. They went to Jeddah and then to Makkah for Umrah, making the journey more special with a spiritual experience.

Yousef, who recently graduated as a chemical engineer and is working part-time, embarked on his adventure on February 1. His brother and a friend were his pillars of support, as they stepped in as drivers for safety. “I was determined to reach the border regardless of any obstacles that might arise. It had always been my longstanding dream,” said Yousef.

His daily routine started at 4.30 am, jogging and running for two hours, followed by an hour of rest. “This routine was repeated for 8 to 9 hours a day. I covered 40 to 50 kilometres every day. My brother would be ahead waiting for me at a petrol station or nearby eateries,” said Yousef, adding that they were available at any point if he faced trouble.

By 5pm, Yousef would conclude his day and rest. He slept by 8pm to start the next day at 4am. Nights were spent either in the car or at highway hotels and laybys.

“Every night I got traumatized thinking about the next day of covering 50 kilometres on foot. But I had trained myself to be mentally very strong,” said Yousef.

On the 7th day of his journey, Yousef thought of giving up, feeling exhausted and scared of dangers on the road. However, his mental resilience prevailed, keeping him focused on his goal.

Yousef said: “The cold was intense and I had to wear a face mask to breathe in warm air. The absence of highway lights made me anxious about fast-moving vehicles and I experienced loneliness during those moments.”

Reflecting on the challenging moments in his journey, he said that he was all prepared to achieve his goal. “I found strength in pushing through the pain and this experience will stay with me forever,” said Yousef.

On reaching the border, he felt a feeling of accomplishment. “Not giving up is something I will cherish all my life.”

After performing Umrah, he along with his family witnessed Ronaldo's football game in Riyadh. “I told my friends and brothers after the World Cup 2022, if Ronaldo joins the Saudi Arabian team, I will go to watch his game on foot,” said Yousef.

Having been a sprinter and runner throughout his life, Yousef had previously undertaken a 100-kilometre run in 24 hours. Still, this recent expedition marked the longest distance he had covered.

“Running and jogging cross country is my childhood dream. I am so proud and delighted to have completed the first stint of this dream,” said Yousef.

Looking ahead, Yousef now has plans for more cross-country runs, with Oman or Qatar as next destinations. “I will target more destinations in the future. I will train now by walking, jogging and running on various terrains,” said Yousef.

