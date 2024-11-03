Look: 11,600 UAE flags form portraits of founding fathers in Dubai

Flag Garden in Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2 will remain open to the public until January 10
Photos: Dubai Media Office
A creative aerial display of the UAE's Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.was formed using 11,600 flags to commemorate the occasion of Flag Day on Sunday.
The 11th edition of the Flag Garden at Dubai's Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2 is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.
Spanning 75 metres in length and 104 metres in height, the garden will welcome residents and tourists until January 10, 2025.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai said the garden’s unique design and symbolism reflect the deep sense of loyalty and belonging that the people of the UAE feel toward their leadership, who have transformed the country into a leader on the global stage. Flag Garden also symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and stands as an expression of national pride during key celebrations, she added.
“This year’s Flag Garden honours two national icons who played historical roles in the UAE’s comprehensive development since its founding over 50 years ago. The Garden embraces the Zayed and Rashid campaign’s central theme of celebrating the memory of our Founding Fathers," Al Suwaidi said.
Last year’s Flag Garden paid tribute to Dubai's visionary leadership for their instrumental role in propelling the city's progress in various domains.
It featured portraits of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
Brand Dubai’s Zayed and Rashid campaign seeks to celebrate key national occasions in the UAE and to highlight a vibrant array of festivities across the emirate from Flag Day to the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 2.
