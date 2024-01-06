'Make karak Dh1 again': Dubai residents run for unusual cause, call for lower tea prices

KT Photos: Meher Dhanjal, Laraib Anwer

If you were down by Kite Beach on Saturday morning, you may have heard a group chanting: "Make karak Dh1 again!".

Adam Eddine, a 19-year-old Dubai resident, did not expect to go viral when he took to Instagram to announce a 24km run to advocate for a drop in the price of the beloved beverage, which typically sells for Dh1.5 or Dh2 in the UAE. But a WhatsApp group formed for the cause quickly garnered over 300 members. Even the original video gained over 348,000 views along with thousands of likes and comments. Watch it here:

What started off as a "personal challenge for 2024 with a few friends" quickly catapulted into a tiny movement where residents from several walks of life came together.

Around 25 people — all dressed in matching white tees emblazoned with their slogan — gathered at 6.30am on Kite Beach, ready to run for the unusual cause.

"It's tradition for karak to cost Dh1," Youssef, a 17-year-old student, and his friend Reuben who designed the event logo, said. All those gathered there echoed a similar sentiment – this was a 'fun' event.

Reuben (centre-left) and Youssef (centre-right) at the event. KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal

Medallion with logo for participants (KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal)

Adam's father Sam and grandmother Safa were present to help the youngster put the event together. Sam explained that when Adam was looking to organise the event after the overwhelming response that he received, he thought it "was so silly that it was fun". He emphasised that it was an event "to get people together", especially since so many young people "are lonely".

Adam's grandmother, Safa, and father, Sam. (KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal)

Getting flak online

The event may have received a lot of love in person; however, the video that was originally posted got a lot of flak online.

Ibby VK, an artist and live performer in Dubai, disapproved of the movement. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said, "I thought the whole thing was just another joke or trend, but apparently people are actually running to make karak Dh1 again."

Calling it "baffling", he said that most people buying the hot drink in areas where prices are inflated can usually afford it. He urged residents to "support small local businesses and stop trying to destroy their livelihoods".

Bringing in a new perspective, small business owner and long-time UAE resident Seema Serigara said, "Karak has not always been Dh1. Thirty years ago, it cost 25 fils. So, if we make an argument about nostalgia, then it doesn't make sense. Prices of items are bound to go up over the years."

Responding to critics, Eddine — who is also a radio host — said: "Some people feel that it's not appropriate with what's happening in the region – to do a fun event. I am also very affected by what’s going on. For a lot of people, this has just been a welcome distraction during tough times."

He acknowledges that many believe cafeterias should not be pressured into lowering karak's prices. However, he added, "Everyone is free to give a tip and support the cafeterias based on their experience."

What do UAE cafes think?

Prices of karak vary across Dubai. The fancier places may sell a cup for Dh11. However, the majority of cafeterias still sell the popular beverage for Dh1.5.

Mohammad Rafique (KT Photo: Laraib Anwer)

Mashad restaurant in Abu Hail is one of the few that have retained the Dh1 price for karak for over 45 years. Commenting on the increase in prices in other cafeterias, the owner Ashraf acknowledged they were due to rising costs. "We never changed the price of karak tea from Dh1 though, as people have it no matter what."

At this restaurant, tea-making never stops — such is the demand. "Even though the shop closes at 1am and opens before Fajr prayers (around 5.30am), there is always work happening in the kitchen and chai (tea) cooking on the stove," Masood, an employee at the restaurant said.

King Chef Restaurant in Al Quoz, on the other hand, is among those who've had to hitch the price up slightly to Dh1.5. Supervisor Ashraf PM said they had to due to the cost of the ingredients, which spiked after Covid-19.

King Chef Restaurant (KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal)

When informed of the 'Karak run', he said with a smile, "We don't mind reducing the prices if there is a drop in the cost of ingredients."

