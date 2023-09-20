Look: Inside Sultan AlNeyadi's quaint little town where residents are celebrating the return of a hero

Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 3:14 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 9:22 PM

Nestled at the foothills of Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain lies the quaint town of Umm Ghafah, a place that has gained international recognition and propelled on the world map, all thanks to the accomplishments of the Sultan of Space. UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who spent his childhood in this idyllic town, playing in its alleys and finding solace in its mosques, has now returned as a celebrated hero.

The quaint town has been plastered with posters of the astronaut, and homes are filled with jubilant celebrations. At the age of 42, Sultan AlNeyadi, who once watched the Milky Way and the stars from this very town, has come back to it triumphantly. He achieved the remarkable feat of completing the longest space mission by an Arab and becoming the first Arab to venture into spacewalks.

AlNeyadi speaks fondly of his town and shared a photo of it from aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to X in April, he had posted: "Greetings to everyone in Al Ain. My cherished recollections of Umm Ghafa, its inviting streets, and its warm-hearted people remain etched in my memory forever."

Celebrating a hero

When Khaleej Times visited the town just one day after his return (Sept 18) to the UAE, it was clear that the entire community was rallying behind their local hero. The buildings, villas, and the verdant landscape all appeared to be adorned in celebration. The entire area was decked up in the vibrant colours of the UAE flag. Enormous posters of AlNeyadi, who embarked on a journey to space from this desert town, adorned the streets, while conversations in every home resonated with the inspiring story of how he turned his dreams into reality.

"Umm Ghafah residents are extremely proud of our astronaut. Imagine having someone from your town go all the way to space. It's a moment of excitement and pride for us," said a resident, Ali Ahmed. "We have been hearing of the dream and vision of the father of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and we are proud and thankful that a man from our town was able to fulfil that dream."

Another resident of Umm Ghafah, Mohammed Al Fahal, was seen offering a lengthy prayer for town residents after the Maghrib prayer. "Everybody in Umm Ghafah is very happy. I prayed to the Almighty Allah to always bestow his blessings on our town. This is the son of our town who achieved a remarkable feat," said Al Fahal.

It's not only the Emiratis who are beaming with pride, but the expat community has also joined in celebrating the return of AlNeyadi. "Even before AlNeyadi started his space journey, every resident talked about it. Locals were explaining to us how proud they were as he was training for a task which only one in a million get the opportunity," said Kaleemullah Azad, an expat working at a cafeteria in Umm Ghafah.

A grand party

When AlNeyadi landed at the Abu Dhabi airport on Monday, September 18, people from his town were there to receive him. He interacted with them and even attempted to dance. AlNeyadi joined in for the traditional Al Ayyala dance, holding a stick and shuffling his feet.

The festivities in Umm Ghafah are far from over, as community get-togethers have been organised to unite the people in celebration. These gatherings include speeches and traditional dances, showcasing the renowned Emirati hospitality that is synonymous with warmth and generosity.

An organiser said: "These events are open to all residents. Anyone can come and attend and get a glimpse of our beloved astronaut."

A beautiful town

Umm Ghafah is more than just a small town; it boasts a well-equipped park complete with tennis courts and workout areas, offering opportunities for residents to engage in physical activities. Additionally, the park features a basketball court, catering to the needs of sports enthusiasts in the community. Sultan AlNeyadi, renowned for his exceptional fitness levels, has been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle. His passion for Jiu-Jitsu has particularly been inspiring.

A charming little market is the highlight of Umm Ghafah. This bustling street is lined with small shops on both sides, offering a delightful array of local treats such as halwa and honey. People can browse through clothing stores, enjoy cafeterias and restaurants serving delectable dishes, and find all their everyday grocery needs, making it a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike.

Upon his return to UAE, one of the first things Sultan AlNeyadi expressed to do was to offer prayers in the local mosques. Umm Ghafah is blessed with several of these places of worship, and the melodious call to prayer (adhan) resounds through the town's tranquil streets, adding to the spiritual ambience of this close-knit community.

ALSO READ: