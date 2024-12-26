Living in Dubai's Burj Khalifa: Residents reveal intense New Year’s Eve preparations

As the world eagerly anticipates the dazzling New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa, some lucky residents are experiencing the magic from a unique vantage point.

Residing in the world’s tallest building have a front-row seat to the meticulous preparations that transform the iconic structure into a beacon of celebration.

“The first signs of preparation starts around November 30, when the laser lamps for the light show are being attached to the building,” Dr Mina Jethu, a dentist originally from Amsterdam, told Khaleej Times.

“Throughout December, numerous preparations are ongoing. I started noticing some Mission Impossible-style stunts, with experts assembling the framework for the fireworks. It’s amusing to watch the lamps move and display different colours during the testing phase, even if it’s early in the morning.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mina said residents receive detailed instructions about the New Year’s events at the start of December. Watch below, a video of the preparations:

“We can secure Burj Park tickets in advance, and there are specific guidelines about access and safety due to the fireworks setup,” she said. “Staff members are always available to assist.”

This year, Mina will be travelling to Suriname to celebrate New Year’s Eve with her family. “I’ve celebrated in the Burj Khalifa for six years, but this year I’m excited to explore my family heritage in South America,” she added.

Dr Mina Jethu

Although she won’t be in her apartment for the fireworks, Mina reflects on the privilege of living in such an iconic location. “It feels surreal to be part of the annual celebrations. I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve had, and I can’t wait to see the videos of the celebrations.”

A ritual of celebration

Indian expat Salim Moopen, a resident on the 47th floor, has witnessed the preparations unfold since the beginning of December. With each passing day, his anticipation grows.