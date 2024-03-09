LIVE: Flooded roads in Dubai, stay-home advisory as heavy rains batter UAE

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 9:45 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM

The severe weather conditions forecast to strike the UAE this weekend have begun.

Heavy rain and thunder have lashed several parts of the country overnight, with many residents waking up to showers, dark skies and strong winds.

Everyone is advised to stay indoors. Events were cancelled and popular leisure spots were closed.

With the bad weather expected to peak today — Khaleej Times brings you the latest updates from across the UAE.

9.52am: Deliveries continue despite rains

Delivery riders continue working despite the inclement weather conditions outside. Food delivery applications have informed users of possible delays as rains persist.

Deepak, a delivery rider from Nepal, has said to Khaleej Times that deliveries continue but riders take shelter when it rains. He has just finished delivering food ordered from Motor City to Dubai South, a distance of about 18kms.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

9.45am: Residents step out in complete gear, battling weather

UAE residents have pulled out all stops when it comes to battling severe weather conditions that have been persisting all morning.

As some step out to work, they can be seen dressed in raincoats and carrying colourful umbrellas.

This video from KT Photographer Neeraj Murali from Al Mina Road shows a resident wearing a bright yellow raincoat as he crosses the wet street.

9.30am: Rains pour, motorists asked to slow down

Rains continue pouring down, as cars are seen wading through wet roads.

KT Photo: Laraib Anwer

KT Photographer Neeraj Murali has shared a video of raindrops pattering the windshield of his car, as he has parked in Qusais Industrial area 5.

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving as inclement weather persists. The Ministry of Interior has put out an alert urging residents to drive safely.

9.15am: Residents step out, but geared up

Some residents were seen stepping out with their umbrellas during the unstable weather conditions, even after authorities urged people to stay indoors.

KT Photo: Laraib Anwer

9am: Unstable weather forecast today

Weather conditions will continue to be unstable today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Rainfall of different intensities will take place, along with lightning and thunder.

Temperatures are set to decrease today and could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.

Visibility is also set to dip, as heavy rains and strong winds will cause dust and sand to blow.

ALSO READ: