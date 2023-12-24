UAE: New guide issued determining who is subject to corporate tax

The market with all the modern amenities has used traditional architectural designs and building materials
The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a new guide outlining the criteria to determine natural persons subject to the Corporate Tax Law, that came into effect on June 1, 2023.
The guide provides a comprehensive and simplified explanation and instructions for natural persons realising income in the UAE, enabling them to determine whether they are subject to Corporate Tax.
The FTA urged all concerned natural persons (individuals) realising income in the UAE, or conducting business – wholly or partly – in the UAE, to refer to the new guide, to familiarise themselves with the Corporate Tax Law, implementing decisions, and other relevant materials available on the FTA's website.
The FTA emphasised the importance of reading the guide in its entirety to gain a clear understanding of its comprehensive content and definitions outlined in the guide. The guide includes a range of practical examples that explain how the Corporate Tax Law applies to natural persons conducting business in the UAE whether they are resident or non-resident for Corporate Tax purposes.
The guide clarifies that a natural person must register for corporate tax purposes and obtain a Tax Registration Number if his total turnover exceeds Dh1 million within a Gregorian calendar year as of calendar year 2024.
According to the guide, non-resident natural persons are subject to corporate tax in cases where they have a permanent establishment in the UAE with a total turnover of the permanent establishment exceeding Dh1 million within a Gregorian calendar year as of calendar year 2024.
ALSO READ:
The market with all the modern amenities has used traditional architectural designs and building materials
The blaze was successfully contained and the residential building was evacuated
The man's condition 'progressively deteriorated', despite the best efforts of the UAE's medical team, says MoHAP
Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online
From cancelling visas to getting death certificates, here is a guide to be followed in the case of an individual's death — be it citizens, expats or visitors
Here's a guide to timings and the participating malls and brands, as well as a chance to win big in a raffle draw
Strict rules are in place for two-wheeler users in Dubai, and speeding can get one fined up to Dh300
The popular patisserie with more than 250,000 Instagram followers thanks all the fans and customers who reached out to them after the accident