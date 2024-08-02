Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 2:12 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 2:32 PM

Investigations conducted by the UAE Public Prosecution have revealed that a new "secret organisation" has been formed outside the country by members of the dissolved terror group Muslim Brotherhood, authorities announced on Friday.

One arrested member of the organisation has confessed, detailing the structure of its operations and how they worked and led smear campaigns and hate speech.

A team of the Public Prosecution is currently conducting intensive investigations to uncover the truth regarding some of the details — including those shared in the confession and the probe launched by the State Security Service.

The authority is expected to announce the details of this terrorist organisation and its crimes after the investigations are completed.