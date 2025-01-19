UAE: How residents can file complaints about loud construction noise in Abu Dhabi

Question: I am an Abu Dhabi resident living in a rented accommodation. A building is being constructed near my home. Lately, I have been observing really loud construction noises coming from the building, even late into the night. Is this legal? How do I complain?

Answer: In UAE, anyone involved in production, services, or any activities that require machines, equipment, warning devices, or loudspeakers must ensure that the noise levels do not exceed permissible limits.

This is in accordance with the Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 Concerning the Protection and Development of the Environment.

Under Article (54), all parties and individuals undertaking the production or service or other activities especially when operating machines, equipment, warning devices and loudspeakers, shall not exceed the permissible limits for noise. The Executive Order shall indicate the permissible limits for the intensity and exposure time of noise.

The Decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi No. (2) of 2024 Concerning the Air Quality System in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi states that entities registered in Abu Dhabi need to obtain an environmental licence from the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi and comply with guidelines set for noise and air pollution. This is in accordance with Article 3 of the Abu Dhabi Decision No. 2 of 2024, which states, “The provisions of this Law shall apply to all projects/facilities operating in the Emirate and whose work requires obtaining an environmental license from Authority for Air Protection”.

Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Municipality has also published the guidelines for developing an HSE plan for the building and construction sector wherein it is provided that the Health Safety and Environment (HSE) plan should also include measures to control noise.

Furthermore, Article 7 (1) and (2) of the Abu Dhabi Decision No. 2 of 2024 states the following:

“1. The Authority shall monitor and evaluate noise levels periodically through its monitoring networks.

2. The concerned authorities in the Emirate, each according to its competence, in coordination with the Authority, shall take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure that the maximum permissible noise limits are not exceeded.”

Additionally, Article 7(3) and (4) of the Abu Dhabi Decision No. 2 of 2024 states that for construction purposes, the noise limit should not exceed the maximum permissible limit. It is not allowed to carry out construction or operational work in residential areas beyond the time allowed by the authorities.

"3. When conducting industrial, service, construction or other activities, the owner is obligated not to exceed the maximum permissible noise limits according to the type of land use on which his activity is practised and the affected areas. 4- It is prohibited to carry out construction or operational work in residential and other areas during certain times as determined by the Authority and the concerned authorities." You may file a complaint through the official Abu Dhabi Municipality e-services website www.tamm.abudhabi. You may also opt to register your complaint via Tamm's toll number: 800555 or through the website's chatbot by clicking the Tamm chatbot icon.