New UAE law amends rules on domestic worker disputes

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM

New regulations will apply on disputes that involve domestic workers, their employers, and recruitment companies, UAE authorities announced on Tuesday.

These rules are detailed in a new federal decree law, which amends certain parts of the country's domestic workers law.

Under the new policy, all domestic worker disputes shall be taken up at the Court of First Instance — instead of the Court of Appeal — as a last resort. A case reaches the court only if an amicable settlement has not been reached with the Ministry Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

The new rules, aimed at accelerating the process of resolving disputes, come in line with the changes to the larger labour law.

The ministry is entitled to resolve domestic worker disputes if the claim’s total amount does not exceed Dh50,000 or if the dispute involves non-compliance with a prior decision issued by Mohre.

If an amicable settlement is not reached within a designated timeframe, Mohre must refer the dispute to the Court of First Instance.