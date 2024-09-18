Abdullah Ali, founder of Hattrick Football Academy, has devoted over 11 years as a coach, talent scout, and administrator at various local clubs
A new law in Dubai is set to streamline regulations on the law enforcement capacities that are granted to community members, employees, and organisations tasked with managing public facilities.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. (19) of 2024 regulating the grant of law enforcement capacity in the emirate.
The law aims to ensure the proper implementation of legislation by those granted law enforcement capacity, as well as to enhance public-private partnerships in the management of public facilities in the emirate.
It also seeks to empower community members to assist government entities and actively help prevent actions or omissions that violate Dubai’s laws.
The regulations apply to:
To be granted law enforcement capacity, community members must be at least 30 years old, though exceptions may be granted by senior government officials when necessary.
Individuals must possess the necessary knowledge, qualifications, and expertise in the field they supervise. They also have to be familiar with legislations they are enforcing and should be able to identify violations.
They are required to complete training and demonstrate proficiency in using modern technology.
The law also mandates the use of Arabic in investigations and sets guidelines for the duties and performance evaluations of judicial officers.
The new decree also specifies how such law enforcement capacities can be revoked, subject to a decision issued by the chairman of the Supreme Legislative Committee in Dubai.
Law No. (19) of 2024 replaces law No. (8) of 2016 pertaining to the regulation of grant of law enforcement capacity in Dubai.
