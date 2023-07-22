Dubai Police deny media claims on US woman’s arrest over 'yelling' in public

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime
The Dubai Police have categorically denied allegations that an American woman was arrested merely for "yelling" in public.
The claims, which were mentioned in some stories circulating in the media, "present a completely distorted picture of the case", the authorities said in a statement issued to Khaleej Times on Saturday.
It wasn't only a case of "screaming". According to the statement, the Dubai Police received a complaint from a car rental office — which accused the woman of "slandering and defaming an employee amidst a dispute over car rental fees".
Defamation is a serious offence punishable by hefty fines and jail time in the UAE. According to the law, "publicly attributing statements to another person which may expose him to contempt of others" can get one fined Dh20,000 and jailed for up to two years.
Based on the Dubai Police statement — which was issued through the Dubai Media Office — legal procedures between the woman and the car rental office are still ongoing.
"The individual was questioned as per legal procedures and subsequently released pending the resolution of ongoing legal proceedings," it added.
ALSO READ:
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime
Out of the 343 deaths on UAE roads last year – 55 happened on a Saturday and another 55 on a Sunday
The Chargé D'Affaires was handed an official note of protest
Its practices pose a significant risk to public health, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said
Haitham Al Ghais will deliver remarks underscoring that energy security for all and decarbonisation must go hand-in-hand
They may be 400km above earth on the International Space Station, but it is not just all work and no play for these astronauts
The authority has issued a decision to 'administratively close' the eatery for violating Law No. (2) of 2008
The patents describe a graphene structure that serves as a high-performance quantum modulator