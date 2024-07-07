Dubai: Can landlords evict tenants before contract expires if they intend to live there?

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 9:02 AM

Question: I own a villa in Dubai that I have rented out. I wish to move into the property now. What is the procedure?

Answer: In Dubai, a landlord may evict a tenant before the expiry or upon the expiry of a tenancy contract. In your case, as you intend to reside in your villa, the conditions prescribed for eviction fall under the provision of the tenant's eviction upon the contract's expiry. A landlord may evict a tenant from a rented premises by serving 12 months’ notice through a notary public if,

(i) a landlord wishes to demolish and reconstruct the rented property upon obtaining permission from competent local authorities,

(ii) the restoration or repair of rented property cannot be carried out while the tenant is occupying the same,

(iii) if the landlord or his or her first-degree family members wish to reside in the rented property if the landlord does not have any other alternative property to reside in Dubai, provided they reside in the same for at least two years upon obtaining repossession of the rented property from a tenant and

(iv) if the landlord wishes to sell the rented property.

This is under Article 25 (2)(c) of Law No. 33 of 2008 Amending Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, which states,

“Upon expiry of the lease contract, the landlord may seek eviction of the tenant from the real property only if:

(c) the real property owner wishes to retake possession of the real property for his own use or use by any of his first-degree relatives, provided that the owner proves that he does not own any alternative real property that is suitable for his purpose.”