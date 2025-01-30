Photos: Supplied

Dubai-based Ravindra Kale, a long-time resident since 1994, is undeterred by personal challenges and recent tragic events as he prepares to embark on a pilgrimage to the Mahakumbh.

The 55-day Hindu festival, which draws millions of devotees, was recently marred by a deadly stampede at the Sangam area on Mauni Amavasya, claiming at least 30 lives and injuring 60.

Despite losing his right leg in a 2012 accident in Dubai, Kale remains resolute. “This journey is a test of faith and determination,” he told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

Armed with crutches and the support of his family, he remains steadfast in his mission, asking for prayers and blessings as he sets off on January 31.

“Our team of eight is travelling to the Kumbh Mela Festival and I am going as a person of determination. While news reports speak of overwhelming crowds, the risk of stampedes, and the challenge of walking 12-15 km, I am prepared for this journey,” added the Karama resident.

Kale, who is leaving on Friday, will be embarking on a tiring journey. He will first travel to Mumbai, where he has a long layover, before continuing on to Varanasi, as he couldn’t secure direct tickets to his desired destination.

“From Kashi (Varanasi) a car will take us as close as possible to the site in Prayagraj. From there, I will cover the remaining distance on crutches, as the uneven terrain makes a wheelchair impractical. But I won’t be alone — my wife, brother-in-law, and close family friends will be with me. This is something I am determined to accomplish. I ask for everyone's blessings and prayers.”

“When I first heard the news about the stampede, I asked myself two questions: 'Will this incident scare me, or will it strengthen my determination?' The answer was clear — it will only make me stronger. Once you find that answer, the mind becomes resolute.”

Kale also expressed his desire to bring blessings to the UAE, his home for the past three decades. “While India is my birthplace, the UAE is where I have worked and built my life. I believe that by taking this holy dip (Shahi Snan), I will also indirectly bring blessings to this prosperous and safe nation. I will pray for the rulers of all seven Emirates, for global peace, and for the well-being of my family and loved ones. True progress lies not just in technology, but in peace of mind, brotherhood, and mutual respect,” he added.

In a similar vein, Manoj Menon and his wife are getting ready for their spiritual journey to the Kumbh Mela, accompanied by a team of 16 people, to attend an event that occurs only once every 144 years.

“This is a unique opportunity, a congregation of the stars,” said Menon, emphasising the significance of this rare occasion.

The Kumbh Mela, held in Uttar Pradesh, is known as the largest human gathering in the world, with millions of people converging at a single location spread over thousands of hectares.

Aura is transformative akin to Hajj

Despite the challenges of such a massive congregation, the 56-year-old is excited about the spiritual energy that will surround them. “It’s once in a lifetime chance to seek divine blessings and experience mysticism up close, especially by witnessing the Naga sadhus, who rarely make an appearance,” he shared.

This trip is particularly meaningful to him as he highlighted, he hails from a spiritual family and continues the path of spirituality with his children.

“There is a deep connection in visiting spiritual places. Just like the feeling of visiting Makkah, where millions of people unite in prayer, the spiritual energy, the aura that you experience is transformative,” he added. The journey will include stops in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Lucknow.

“Then we will proceed to Kerala, where we plan to visit the holy site of Sabarimala, further enriching their spiritual journey. Those joining us are already fasting, preparing themselves for this profound spiritual experience,” he added.

Birthday promise for these senior citizens

For 68-year-old R.L. Narayanan, this trip is more than just a journey — it's the fulfilment of a promise made to his wife, who reiterated her wish on her 62nd birthday that she marked on January 29. "It's going to be a 10-day trip for us. I'm looking forward to the trip without any worries. The Uttar Pradesh (India) has been handling all the arrangements, and I don't foresee any issues once we get there. Taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati is believed to cleanse sins and lead to salvation." R.L. Narayanan with his wife He explained what started with just six people two months ago has grown to 15 of them travelling from Dubai, with seven families joining in. "We'll be heading to Varanasi first, staying there for three days, and then we'll travel to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Afterwards, we'll visit Ayodhya," added the Dubai resident. Facilitating arrangements for others Meanwhile, Dubai-based resident Ramakant Dixit, has been facilitating arrangements for many UAE residents who are keen on experiencing the Maha Kumbh Mela. He said, "A staggering 50 million devotees have gathered in Prayagraj for the Shahi Snan (Holy Dip), with many choosing to stay on for weeks there, turning the city into a spiritual epicentre. The sheer scale of the event, which occurs once every 144 years, is testing administrative limits, yet the government has managed to provide free food, shelter, and maintain order. Even 200km away in Lucknow, my hometown, authorities are regulating traffic to control the influx of pilgrims." Ramakant Dixit with his family Dixit added, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience — both in scale and spirituality. The holy dip at the Sangam, the grand exhibitions and the devotional atmosphere make it an unforgettable journey and it's a must visit."