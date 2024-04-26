KT Impact: UAE residents help flood-hit Sharjah children return to school

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 1:33 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 1:35 PM

UAE residents have come together to bring back smiles to the faces of Pakistani children Asif, 6, and Aamir, 12, who were facing the grim prospect of dropping out of school after floodwaters submerged their modest home in Sharjah’s Al Sabka neighbourhood.

The family's furniture, household appliance as well as the newly bought books and stationery of the children were destroyed in the April 16 floods .

On Wednesday, their mother, Saima, who had purchased those school supplies just days before the floods, had told Khaleej Times about her distress. “The floodwaters spared nothing, soaking our furniture and rendering household appliances useless. Whatever money we had set aside for the school fee will now have to be used to clean up the house and get basic essentials," she had said.

However, within hours of Khaleej Times' report on their plight, scores of residents contacted the family with offers of help.

Saima said she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. She expressed her gratitude stating, "Alhamdulillah, everything has been taken care of.

Generous individuals stepped forward to cover the children's school fees, provide funds for books and stationery, and contribute towards repairing their damaged home. On April 16, heavy downpour flooded the family's home, prompting them to seek refuge with a friend in Ajman.

Upon returning a week later, they found their home still submerged in ankle-deep water. ‘"My children were devastated when they discovered their schoolbooks reduced to a soggy lump," recalled Saima. "But now, their spirits have lifted, and they are happy again."

