'Just like football': Young Emirati caller to prayer urges kids to join contest for best voices

When fourteen-year-old Emirati boy Abdul Rahman Al Maalmi joined the first edition of "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" initiative to select and train young callers to prayer from various Dubai neighbourhoods last year, his performance was a standout.

On Sunday, the second edition of the community drive was launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The name "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" literally means "The neighbourhood's caller to prayer". It aims to instil Islamic values in the next generation and foster children's connection to mosques.

Last year, the first edition attracted significant interest, with over 300 young Emiratis participating.

Abdul Rahman is now excited to join again this year and encourages children to participate as well. "It will be like a competition now; just like kids compete in football, we will compete to become our neighbourhood Mu'adhins,” he told Khaleej Times.

Registration for the contest opens on Monday, with the final date for submissions set for February 7. Parents have already begun expressing interest, filling social media posts with questions about how to enrol their children. The excitement is palpable as families prepare for this enriching opportunity.

Abdul Rahman's enthusiasm has inspired many of his classmates to consider signing up for the second edition.

“It was an amazing experience, and I was happy,” he added. “It's a good deed for me, and I want to encourage other kids to join as well,” said Abdul Rahman who dreams of one day becoming a caller to prayer at Al Masjid Al Haram in Makkah.

Abdul Rahman's journey into the world of callers to prayer began when his mother, Sameha, encouraged him to join the "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" program. His younger brother, 11-year-old Omer, also signed up and, despite his initial anxiety, was thrilled to be selected after demonstrating his skills.

Both brothers recently had the chance to announce prayers at Al Nasr Club Mosque, further solidifying their connection to this important role within their community. Sameha expressed pride in how the initiative has captivated families and residents of Dubai, fostering a sense of unity and purpose.

New focus Launched by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the initiative introduces this year a new focus on family involvement in enhancing national identity. Sheikh Hamdan also launched the "Quran in Every Home" initiative, ensuring every household has a copy of the Holy Quran. This effort aims to foster religious awareness and encourage families to reflect on the Quran during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. Sheikh Hamdan also directed a 50% increase in the number of mosques included in the "Mu'adhin Al-Farij" initiative, with a focus on engaging children aged 6-14 years. ALSO READ: Dubai searches for best voices for call to prayer, launches 'Quran in every home' initiative Sharjah Ruler opens mosque in Al Waha with a capacity of over 2,800 worshippers