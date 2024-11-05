'It starts with a book': SIBF 2024 set for grand opening on Wednesday

Photos: Supplied

'It starts with a book,' the theme reads. Indeed, if books had lives, they would have their own tales to tell.

And these stories will come alive when yet another edition of the UAE's popular book fair — the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) — turns the page from Wednesday, November 6.

The 43rd iteration will welcome over 2,520 publishers from 112 countries with an array of activities lined-up until the final day on Sunday, November 17, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority under the theme ‘It Starts with a Book, the 12-day cultural extravaganza will welcome prominent Emirati authors and intellectuals, including Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, and writer Eman Al Yousuf. Other notable figures include Egyptian actor Ahmed Ezz, author Ahmed Mourad, and poet Hisham El Gakh. Internationally, celebrated participants include Bulgarian poet Georgi Gospodinov, Canadian physicist Lawrence M. Krauss, Pakistani novelist Amna Mufti, British historian Peter Frankopan, and Indian actress Huma Qureshi.

SIBF 2024 will welcome Stephen Bartlett from the United Kingdom, a renowned entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and the host of Europe’s most popular podcast, The Diary of a CEO. Bartlett’s investments span several sectors, including health, Web3, biotechnology, and blockchain. He is also the youngest panellist on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den and has been featured in the Powerlist of influential British figures.

Evening of music and conversation

The 43rd edition will host an evening of music and conversation with the celebrated Egyptian composer Omar Khairat on Saturday, November 9 at 8pm. Khairat, accompanied by his orchestra, will perform a selection of his renowned compositions that have left an indelible mark on Arabic cinema and television. On November 8 at 7 p.m., he will join esteemed Egyptian media personality Mona El Shazly in a dialogue exploring his illustrious career spanning over 65 years.

For the grand finale on November 17 at 7:30 p.m., Kuwaiti artist Humood Alkhudher will delight the SIBF with his uplifting music. His music has inspired millions across the world and represents a new era of purposeful media.

Extensive workshops

This year, SIBF will present a comprehensive programme of 600 workshops for various age groups, including 465 sessions for adults and children and 135 for early childhood, covering heritage, media, entrepreneurship, technology, environment, arts, life skills, and creative writing. Notably, the fair will feature specialised thriller and suspense writing workshops, requiring prior registration, where participants can engage with distinguished creative writing experts from the Arab world and beyond.

‘Cultural Personality of the Year’

In a special tribute, SIBF will celebrate Algerian author and novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi as the ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’, recognising her significant contributions to Arabic literature. The fair will also honour a distinguished lineup of authors and intellectuals whose works have received prestigious awards on both Arab and global stages.

The 43rd edition will host a diverse gathering of 134 guests from 32 countries, who will lead over 500 cultural events, including discussions, readings, workshops, and inspiring sessions. The line-up includes 49 international guests from 14 countries, 45 Arab guests from 17 countries, and 40 Emirati speakers, offering attendees a wealth of cultural experiences.

The fair will feature 105 live performances, including the cultural play Traino, exploring themes of cultural understanding on November 8 and 9, and Al-Yathum, a horror-comedy examining social issues through a satirical lens, on November 15 and 16.

Thriller festival

The popular Thriller Festival will run from November 7-10. It will feature 14 acclaimed writers, including Tess Gerritsen and Isabella Maldonado, alongside Arab authors like Ahmed Mourad and Amir Atef. The festival will also include discussions on character development and adapting novels for film.

Poetry nights

The Poetry Nights will unite poets from around the world in a blend of six languages in an immersive experience that fuses poetry with live music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This unique event will bring together poets from the UAE and beyond, celebrating diverse languages and literary traditions. The enchanting activities will feature Canada’s Rupi Kaur, Egypt’s Hisham El Gakh, and the Philippines’ Ester Vargas Castillo, along with poets from Pakistan and India, enriching the cultural landscape through this fusion of language and melody.