iPhone 16 in UAE: Dozens of tourists who flew in for launch 'disappointed' by new rules this year

The new iPhone 16 lineup, as well as all the newly unveiled Apple products go on sale tomorrow, September 20, across all UAE stores.
However, this year, people who usually line up from the night before seemed to be confused on the eve of the highly-anticipated launch with the new arrangement, as many gathered around the store, denied to form up a queue.
In the past years, Apple stores in Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates have attracted massive crowds on the eve of the launch, with people queuing up well in advance to get their hands on the new device.
This year, strict crowd control measures seemed to be in place as there was little to no crowd seen outside and around the Apple store in Dubai Mall. Barricades have been put in place with security personnel actively dispersing groups and directing them away from the store unless consumers want products that are already in store.
With security measures and staff present at the entrance of the store, only those who need assistance with the existing products are being granted entry into the store. Others who seem to be enquiring about the Apple iPhone 16 are duly informed by the staff about tomorrow’s release.
Unlike last year, walk-ins will not be entertained at Apple stores across the UAE. Those who reserved their iPhones online on September 13, have been allotted a specific time at which they have to be present at their store of choice for the pickup.
Queues will, however, still be in place as customers will also be entering the stores to get their hands on products other than iPhones, which don’t require reservations.
In Dubai Mall, according to advisory from the Apple staff, a system will be in place to ensure only those who have made reservations for iPhone are granted entry to the first floor where all the new iPhones will be on display.
Ali, who arrived today morning from India with around 50 others, just to buy the iPhone 16, was seen trying to figure out the situation outside the Apple store. He thought the situation would have been like last year, which is why he was seen trying to line up outside the store. “Many of us have reserved the iPhone, and few of us had hoped to be a part of the walk-in crowd,” he told Khaleej Times. “But it seems like we are not allowed to queue up outside the store tonight.”
Mohammed, a Pakistani national, arrived from China to buy the iPhone 16. “In China, it is available only after three days,” he said. “We are hoping to get the iPhone 16 tomorrow.”
Rafeez Ahmed, a Dubai-based content creator, was also outside the store at Dubai Mall to check out the situation. His documentation from last year showed huge crowds around this time, with people were trying to buy the new iPhone 15.
Rafeez has reserved four iPhone 16's this year, one of which he will pick up from the Mall of the Emirates store at 9am and the remaining three for his family members from the Dubai Mall store at 12pm.
“It's tradition for me to buy the new iPhones on launch day," he said.
Consumers can reserve only two iPhones per Apple ID, so Rafeez, who has two Apple IDs, was able to reserve four for himself on September 13.
The iPhone 16 starts at Dh3,399, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Dh3,799 for its base model. Both models come with a new camera control button and the innovative Action button for quick access to various functions.
The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Dh4,299, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Dh5,099 for its base model in the UAE.
