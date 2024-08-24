Indonesian team joins Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:35 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:42 PM

An Indonesian multidisciplinary medical team has joined the Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza as part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' following their involvement in the UAE Floating Hospital. The team has commenced work alongside the UAE medical personnel to provide necessary medical care to the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

Previously, a team of 25 Indonesian doctors collaborated with the UAE medical professionals to provide healthcare services aboard the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt.

This is a testament to the robust relationship between the UAE and Indonesia, reflecting the significance of the humanitarian role under the difficult circumstances that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been going through as a result of the ongoing war.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

10 of these doctors have now joined the Emirati Integrated Field hospital in Gaza. They are working in various specialisations to assist UAE teams and offer help to injured and wounded individuals according to the highest health standards.

The Indonesian team includes doctors from various specialisations, aiming to provide the best medical services to patients at the Emirati Integrated Field hospital in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the remaining 15 doctors of the Indonesian medical team continue their efforts at the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, performing surgeries and providing medical services to cases referred for treatment abroad.

The Indonesian medical team expressed their satisfaction at working alongside the UAE medical professionals at the field hospital, fulfilling the needs of the injured and wounded Palestinians amidst the difficult and catastrophic conditions they face.

The UAE continues its medical efforts at both the field and floating hospitals, treating injured and wounded individuals from Gaza in collaboration with various international medical teams.

This approach adheres to the highest global health standards and has become a successful model in addressing critical cases and providing prosthetics and other humanitarian efforts aimed at restoring hope and easing the suffering of the people in Gaza.