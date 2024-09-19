Indian woman travels to Dubai with son to look for husband missing for over 3 years

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

An Indian woman has flown to Dubai with her son in a desperate attempt to locate her husband, who has been missing for more than three years now. Sanjay Motilal Parmar, father of two grown-up sons, worked as a construction worker in Sharjah before he disappeared without a trace.

Sanjay, 53, from Vadodara in Gujarat, last contacted his family in March 2021. After several weeks of silence, his family filed a missing person report with UAE authorities through the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. Despite multiple attempts and follow-ups, there has been no headway in the case.

Komal, Sanjay's wife, and their 20-year-old son Aayush reached Dubai last week, hoping to find clues about his whereabouts. "We have hit a dead end, and we are running out of money fast," Komal said tearfully in an interview with Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

"We’ve borrowed from friends just to stay in a hotel. We’ve spent everything we had on this search, but we need answers. How can a man just disappear?"

Aayush, who is studying electrical engineering, is hopeful. "We have spoken to immigration officials, and they have confirmed that he hasn’t left the country. The Indian Consulate also told us he isn’t in jail but has been reported missing by his sponsor," he explained. "I’m confident we’ll find him. We have to."

Sanjay had entered the UAE on a visit visa in March 2020 and was employed in Sharjah before his disappearance.

Sanjay Motilal Parmar

Komal recalled how her husband would call them regularly, often twice a day. "He never missed a day. He would call just to check on us and make sure we were okay. Even when things were tough, he would send money whenever he could. When he stopped calling and I didn’t hear from him even on Aayush’s 17th birthday, I knew something was wrong."

Mysterious Facebook message

On July 8, 2021, Komal received a brief message from Sanjay’s Facebook account. Written in his native Gujarati, it said he had lost his phone. "It was odd. He never used Facebook Messenger to contact me before. I immediately replied and tried calling on the messenger, but I never heard back," Komal recounted. "That’s not like him at all. He always made sure we could reach him. None of this makes sense."

Since then, there has been no activity on Sanjay’s Facebook account. He has no other digital presence, leaving the family with even more unanswered questions.