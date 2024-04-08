Indian rupee inches higher, forward premiums slip as Fed rate cut bets recede

Public Prosecution took to social media to explain the laws and penalties ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holidays
The Indian rupee gained in early trading on Monday, continuing its upside momentum from the previous session, even though US bond yields jumped as investors pared bets on a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June.
The rupee was at 22.68 to the UAE dirham as of 9:45 a.m. IST, up slightly from 23.69 in the previous session, when the rupee rose nearly 0.2%, recovering from Thursday's record low of 22.73.
Broad-based dollar sales from local and foreign banks helped the rupee on Monday, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.
The campaign has exceeded its target in under three weeks, raising a total of Dh1.484 billion before the end of Ramadan
The most heavily impacted block of the tower, Block B, remains cordoned off by authorities
If the crescent is spotted, Ramadan ends at 29 days, with Islamic festival falling on Tuesday, April 9
The authority has asked drivers to use alternative routes
Rising temperatures signal the onset of the hotter months as the Emirates transitions from mild spring weather to the sweltering heat of summer
Chemicals can cause blisters, painful skin burns, and even scarring
Hundreds have benefited from the initiatives of Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients founded in 1999