Indian luxury brand Jaquar opens showroom in Dubai

Premier Indian brand Jaquar has opened a new state-of-the art showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. Renowned for its bathroom fittings and lighting solutions, Jaquar has over 60 years of experience in the industry and is popular for its customer-centric approach.

“We don't believe in only making customers, we believe in making relations,” said director and promoter of the brand, Rajesh Mehra. “Once we have relations with the customer, then it's forever. Basically, the business is a by-product. We have customers who have been using our products project after project, house after house. They have shifted to newer, better and bigger places but they keep coming back to us.”

As a company, Jaquar believes in educating its customers and creating an experience for that. To do this, there are displays of products in the showroom. “It's very important for them to know what they are getting from this product,” said Mehra. “That's why you will see a lot of products have been put on live display so they can see the product. Seeing is believing and once you see the experience, I think it makes a lot of difference.”

Sustainability

Sustainability has been at the core of Jaquar’s ethos since the beginning of the brand. In addition to providing sustainable products, the company also has almost no wastage from its manufacturing units.

“All our products from the bath to the lighting segment are green products,” said Mehra. “So, in terms of consumption, both water and electricity can be reduced. More importantly, our manufacturing factories are green plants. They have zero waste. We conserve every single drop of water. We recycle it, reuse it, and even do rainwater harvesting. Not a single drop of water is wasted from the complex.

“Similarly, in terms of electricity consumption, we have installed 13.5MW of solar energy in our different factories. So almost whatever we are consuming, we are able to produce close to that. That's how committed we are to sustainability.”

Bathrooms becoming wellness centres

The showroom also offers customers complete light and bathroom designing facilities.

According to Mehra, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are focusing on their bathroom fittings. “I think the whole world now is looking towards wellness,” he said. “So this is where we have brought in products of the highest efficiency and the best of experience. There are whirlpools, spas, saunas, which really take care of you and of your health in a better way. Basically, you can have a wellness zone in your own house. You don't have to go out anywhere.”

The showroom also offers customers complete light and bathroom designing facilities. “We have experts who will not only explain the products to people but also create concepts for them and plan their interiors,” said Sandeep Shukla, head of marketing and communication at the company. “Additionally, our showroom in Dubai is designed to meet the need of the multicultural audience here. We know that our customers here love opulence, luxury and colours. So that is what we offer them.”