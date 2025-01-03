UAE: Bahraini expat wins Dh30 million grand prize in Big Ticket draw with free coupon

Indian expat Manu Mohanan won a whopping Dh30 million in the latest draw of the Big Ticket raffle.

The Bahrain resident, who held ticket number 535948, won the jackpot on one of his free tickets that he purchased on December 26. With every purchase of two Big Ticket coupons, buyers get one ticket free.

During the live call on the draw, Manu was shocked when the hosts announced that he had won Dh30 million. “Really?” he asked three times. He said he bought the ticket with a group of friends. “I bought the ticket with 16 others,” he said. “We have been buying the ticket for over five years now.” Manu, who works as a nurse, said that he has been a resident of Bahrain for seven years.

Held on Friday evening at 7.30pm, Manu’s name was drawn from the drum by host Richard. This was the biggest prize given away by the lottery operator this year. Richard was assisted by Indian expat Aravind Appukuttan, who won Dh25 million last month. He drew the winner from a selection of cards handed over by the host.

As part of the dream car draw, Pakistani expat Shakirullah Khan, holding ticket number 031944, became the lucky winner of a Series 13 Maserati Ghibli.

Running for over three decades, Big Ticket has been extremely popular among UAE residents. While for some it is a hope for their future, for others it is an indispensable part of their lives.

Other prizes

During the show, four lucky ticket buyers who bought at least two coupons on a single transaction were brought in to win instant cash prizes. They walked away with varying amounts of money, with the biggest amount being Dh100,000. Last week Indian banker Georgina George won Dh1 million in the weekly draw when she made a spontaneous purchase. She has been a regular buyer of Big Ticket for five years. Aravind said that he shared his ticket with 19 others and explained what he would do with the life-changing amount. “Many of us have some debts which we will settle using the money we won,” he shared. “Some of my friends will get married with the money.” He also added that he had yet another ticket in this month’s draw. In January, Big Ticket will give away a grand prize of Dh25 million. Every week during the month, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with Dh1 million in e-draws. ALSO READ: Dubai resident kicks off New Year with Dh1-million win after buying Big Ticket to 'test luck'