India foreign minister Jaishankar arrives in UAE, to discuss bilateral issues, Gaza

Photos: X/@airnewsalerts

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 4:08 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 4:11 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in the UAE , where he was received by his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders are expected to discuss wide-ranging issues of partnership. They will also deliberate on the situation in Gaza.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Acording to ANI, the Ministry of External Affairs , in an official statement, said "this visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments".

Recently, Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka, and called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on June 20.

The bilateral relations between UAE and India have been advancing for many years now, characterised by cooperation in various fields, and deep-rooted historical, cultural and economic ties.

Both countries signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 to boost economic engagement.

Most recently, the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi further strengthened these ties.