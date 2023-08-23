'India continues to make history': UAE President, VP post congratulations after Chandrayaan-3 landing

File photo

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 6:21 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has congratulated India for successfully landing a spacecraft on the Moon. He called the lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 a "significant leap for collective scientific progress".

Taking to microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed posted in Arabic, English and Hindi: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for this historic achievement in service of humankind."

The UAE Vice-President also congratulated “our friends in India”.

“Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

India became the fourth nation to successfully land on the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is also the first nation to land on the Moon’s South Pole.

The south Asian country has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China in successfully reaching the Moon.

Photo: UAE Space Agency

A UAE minister congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for carrying out the landing. “This is a historic day for human exploration,” tweeted Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), called the success a “new leap in the Moon exploration journey that will provide valuable data to the global scientific community”.

The UAE Space Agency shared a rendering of the rover, Pragyan, with the Indian flag, as it congratulated the ISRO for achieving “historic milestone”.

The UAE will soon follow India to the surface of the Moon. The MBRSC is building its second lunar rover called Rashid 2 after a Japanese spacecraft carrying its first crashed on the lunar surface.

ALSO READ: